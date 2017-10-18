Talks to end deadlock with Mango Airlines pilots set to resume

The strike at Mango Airlines continued for the second day on Tuesday as the airline approached trade union Solidarity to return to the discussion table so that the parties could try to come to an agreement.

Solidarity deputy general secretary Deon Reyneke said the union would be available for negotiations set to resume on Wednesday.

“As we said from the outset‚ we have been willing to negotiate all along but the company was the one who turned its back on the collective bargaining process‚” Reyneke said.

Solidarity members at Mango began a strike on Monday morning after the airline and the union failed to reach an agreement on a wage increase.

The strike has seen Mango rescheduling its flights and accommodating some of its passengers with other airlines.

Mango Airlines said it would like to reassure all passengers that it was working to make sure they reached their destinations.

The airline said all passengers had been accommodated and it would advise of any delays or cancellations via SMS‚ email or at check-in counters.