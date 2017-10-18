One of South Africa’s top real estate companies has admitted to being the unwitting source of the largest known personal data breach to date in the country.

TimesLIVE has also ascertained that the dump of personal information — estimated at 31.6 million records — includes the estimated income‚ addresses and cellphone numbers of the likes of President Jacob Zuma‚ Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The information originated from Jigsaw Holdings which includes Aida‚ ERA and Realty-1.

Aida CEO Braam de Jager said they had “absolutely no idea” how the information was published on their server before it was removed on Wednesday afternoon.

“As I am speaking to you now‚ I have called in forensic guys into my office that are busy investigating all of these things right now‚” he said.

De Jager said the information‚ which was available for download until Wednesday morning‚ was bought from credit bureau Dracore in 2014.

The information contains amongst other things the ID numbers‚ age‚ location‚ marital status‚ occupation‚ estimated income‚ physical address and cellphone numbers of millions of South Africans.