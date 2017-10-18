South Africa

Pathologist stands ground as Rohde lawyer goes on attack

18 October 2017 - 18:16 By Aron Hyman
Murder accused property mogul Jason Rohde. File photo.
Murder accused property mogul Jason Rohde. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Murder accused multimillionaire Jason Rohde’s defence team laid into forensic pathologist Dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan on Wednesday for “questioning the professional integrity” of a pathologist hired by the defence to conduct a second autopsy.

After being given almost two days to prepare‚ advocate Graham van der Spuy started a gruelling cross-examination of Coetzee-Khan‚ who conducted the first autopsy and also inspected the scene where Rohde is suspected of staging his wife Susan’s suicide at Spier wine estate near Stellenbosch.

Rohde claims Susan locked herself in their hotel bathroom and hanged herself using the electrical cord of a hair ironing tool in July 2016‚ after a physical altercation between them at the Lew-Geffen/Sotheby's International Realty annual conference while Rohde was CEO of the company in South Africa.

A seasoned forensic pathologist with more than 60 cases on his CV‚ Coetzee-Khan stood his ground under aggressive questioning by Van der Spuy‚ whom Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe asked to stop interrupting her and the witness.

Rohde murder: bruises caused by handstand‚ not abuse‚ court hears

Susan Rohde sustained a large bruise on her right leg when she fell onto a dumbbell after attempting a handstand‚ according to her sister.
News
2 days ago

Staged suicide‚ beaten-up woman: Pathologist's verdict on Susan Rohde

Susan Rohde’s “suicide” was not only staged but she had been beaten days before her death‚ a state forensic pathologist said on Thursday.
News
6 days ago

Rohde wants to keep daughters away from murder trial‚ says lawyer

Murder accused millionaire Jason Rohde does not want his three daughters to attend court proceedings in Cape Town‚ where he is on trial for allegedly ...
News
7 days ago

Last week Coetzee-Khan criticised the report of an autopsy conducted by defence pathologist Dr Reggie Perumal for omitting crucial evidence about the cause of death‚ saying it would “mislead the court”.

On Wednesday Van der Spuy said Coetzee-Khan had “cast aspersions on the quality of [Perumal’s] examinations”.

Coetzee-Khan agreed to the statement‚ based on the fact that Perumal had not mentioned blood found in Susan’s stomach and small intestine and haemorrhaging next to her thyroid bone which Coetzee-Khan said indicated that the cause of death was not suicide by hanging‚ as Rohde claims‚ but manual strangulation.

Van der Spuy also questioned whether Coetzee-Khan was qualified to say whether Susan suffered from “battered wife syndrome”‚ and even asked Khan to produce his letter of appointment so he could “test its validity”.

Cross-examination continues on Thursday.

Most read

  1. Myeni removed as SAA board chair: reports South Africa
  2. Woman dies after her throat is slit in alleged domestic dispute at Ballito mall South Africa
  3. Real estate company admits to being unwitting source of data breach South Africa
  4. Pathologist stands ground as Rohde lawyer goes on attack South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Travis Pastrana rides a motorbike inside an office
Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
X