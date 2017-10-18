Murder accused multimillionaire Jason Rohde’s defence team laid into forensic pathologist Dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan on Wednesday for “questioning the professional integrity” of a pathologist hired by the defence to conduct a second autopsy.

After being given almost two days to prepare‚ advocate Graham van der Spuy started a gruelling cross-examination of Coetzee-Khan‚ who conducted the first autopsy and also inspected the scene where Rohde is suspected of staging his wife Susan’s suicide at Spier wine estate near Stellenbosch.

Rohde claims Susan locked herself in their hotel bathroom and hanged herself using the electrical cord of a hair ironing tool in July 2016‚ after a physical altercation between them at the Lew-Geffen/Sotheby's International Realty annual conference while Rohde was CEO of the company in South Africa.

A seasoned forensic pathologist with more than 60 cases on his CV‚ Coetzee-Khan stood his ground under aggressive questioning by Van der Spuy‚ whom Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe asked to stop interrupting her and the witness.