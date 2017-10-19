A police officer‚ who was moonlighting as a criminal‚ was shot dead by his commanding officer during a dramatic tussle in Westville‚ Durban‚ on Wednesday night.

It is understood that the alleged robber‚ a constable based at Sydenham who was off-duty at the time of the robbery‚ had been arrested by Marshall Security during a failed house-breaking incident in Greenwood Park.

A Marshall Security reaction officer had seen the man and an accomplice running down the road and getting into a getaway car.

When the car was stopped following a chase‚ the policeman was found in possession of a stolen drill.

Detained and in handcuffs‚ the off-duty cop was handed over to his commanding officer‚ who had then taken him to his home to seize his police-issued handgun. While the arresting officer was in the man’s bedroom‚ searching through a cupboard for the gun‚ his prisoner is alleged to have attempted to shoot his captor. It is understood that the senior officer reacted and shot the man four times.

He died at the scene.

KZN SAPS confirmed the incident on Thursday. Spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the officer was involved in a business robbery in North Coast Road at about 2.30pm on Wednesday. After they were caught by the private security guards‚ the two men were found in possession of stolen property and house-breaking implements.

Acting KZN SAPS commissioner Major General Bheki Langa said he was disturbed by the actions of the officer.

“We are disappointed to find one of our own police officers being involved in crime and it is sad that he lost his life as a result of his actions. We once again re-iterate our commitment to rooting out corrupt elements within the SAPS and if a police official is suspected of being involved in crime‚ we will ensure that they do not receive special treatment‚” he said.