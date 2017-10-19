State objects to defence counsel’s ‘rude’ grilling of pathologist in Rohde case

Murder accused Jason Rohde's defence counsel‚ Graham van der Spuy‚ continued his "rude" cross examination of the state's forensic pathologist‚ Dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan‚ on Thursday in the High Court in Cape Town.

Van der Spuy probed Coetzee-Khan's expert testimony about the cause of death of Rohde's wife‚ Susan‚ whom he examined after her alleged murder.

The state claims that her murder was staged as a suicide.

Damning evidence provided by Coetzee-Khan showed that Susan died of manual strangulation rather than by hanging and that she also suffered from battered wife syndrome.