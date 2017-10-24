Lesiba Legwabe‚ who lost his brother in the Life Esidimeni saga‚ says he believes the tragedy led to his wife's death. After his brother's death last August‚ she was running around "like a hapless chicken".

Legwabe's brother‚ Mothofela‚ was a patient at a Life Esidimeni home for almost 33 years and was then moved to an NGO.

Legwabe was speaking at the arbitration hearings set up to help families find closure after at least 118 Life Esidimeni patients died by February.

His wife asked him if he ever found out why Mothofela died in the NGO. He never found out.

If he gets answers he will have a ceremony at his wife's grave and she "will rest peacefully"‚ he told the arbitration hearing.