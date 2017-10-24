South Africa

Life Esidimeni tragedy - ‘Government must lead us‚ not kill us

24 October 2017 - 16:11 By Katharine Child
Life Esidimeni. File photo
Life Esidimeni. File photo
Image: Google Photo

Lesiba Legwabe‚ who lost his brother in the Life Esidimeni saga‚ says he believes the tragedy led to his wife's death. After his brother's death last August‚ she was running around "like a hapless chicken".

Legwabe's brother‚ Mothofela‚ was a patient at a Life Esidimeni home for almost 33 years and was then moved to an NGO.

Legwabe was speaking at the arbitration hearings set up to help families find closure after at least 118 Life Esidimeni patients died by February.

His wife asked him if he ever found out why Mothofela died in the NGO. He never found out.

If he gets answers he will have a ceremony at his wife's grave and she "will rest peacefully"‚ he told the arbitration hearing.

Mahlangu says she will appear before Esidimeni hearing

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has told a lawyer she will voluntarily testify at the Life Esidimeni hearings.
News
6 hours ago

State advocate Tebogo Hutamo said the government was sorry for what had happened.

Legwabe responded furiously. "The death of my brother caused the death of my wife. I am now a widow. She [my wife] was worried running around like a hapless chicken. I buried my brother on the 20th August [last year]‚ I had to bury my wife in December."

His wife had heart problems‚ he testified‚ but he believed that the stress of her brother-in-law's demise played a role in her death.

He said when 16 children were moved from a Life Esidimeni children's home into an NGO in 2007 and some died‚ the government should have learned from that mistake.

He told the state advocate: "Your apology doesn’t augur well. You knew. You should have learned. Those children were dying in NGOs."

The government doesn't really care about us: father of Esidimeni victim

"The government doesn't really care about us. The words 'Batho Pele' written in government offices don't mean anything to them."
News
4 days ago

Legwabe later said: "We elect people to be in government in order to lead us‚ not to kill us."

He said government officials didn’t do their jobs. "They are always in a meeting. I don’t know which meeting."

He also said he would have no closure if the Hawks and NPA didn’t "address the situation" suggesting that criminal charges needed to be laid against the officials who made the decision to close down Life Esidimeni homes.

 

Most read

  1. Life Esidimeni: ANC gave Mahlangu permission to study abroad South Africa
  2. Eskom suspends plans to disconnect Merafong municipality South Africa
  3. ‘We have failed our children’ South Africa
  4. Between 18 and 21 South Africans per day killed by guns South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

A look at the numbers: SA’s top 5 murder provinces
Dumisani Dlamini aka ’Chester’ drop bars
X