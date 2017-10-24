Van Breda neighbour heard nothing on night of murders

One neighbour heard males having a massive fight a few hours before the Van Breda axe murders at 12 Goske Street at the De Zalze estate in Stellenbosch - while another heard “nothing at all”.

Earlier this year‚ Stephanie Op't Hof testified for the state in the Henri van Breda murder trial where he stands accused of axing his parents and brother to death.

She said she heard aggressive male voices engaged in a fight earlier in the evening before the murders‚ and was taken aback.

The sounds - the defence tried unsuccessfully to convince her - were actually the sound track of Star Trek 2.

On Tuesday in the High Court in Cape Town‚ another neighbour – put in the stand by the defence – said “she heard nothing” despite the fact that “sound carries easily” at the Stellenbosch estate.