The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) on Tuesday called for an overhaul of SAPS management to better combat crime in South Africa.

"It is noted that approximately 2‚1 million serious crimes were recorded‚ of which 1‚738‚980 were community-reported serious crimes. Further‚ the murder cases reported in this period were just below 20‚000‚ with carjacking and cash in transit heists on an increase.

Our take is that despite the decreases that have been recorded against last year’s statistics‚ not much difference is being effected as the percentages have only slightly changed‚" the union said in a statement.

The SAPS should review its whole organisational structure‚ Popcru said.

"The main challenge is that the SAPS has become a Hollywood-like structure‚ in that almost everybody is acting‚ both at national structures‚ provincial structures and units across the country.