South Africa

Roads blockaded in memory of murdered farmers

30 October 2017 - 07:45 By Timeslive
Gauteng - Highway Blockages across the province #FarmMurders #BlackMonday
Gauteng - Highway Blockages across the province #FarmMurders #BlackMonday
Image: Rob Beezy‏ via Twitter

South Africans campaigning against the spate of violent attacks on farmers have gathered peacefully along various routes‚ with bakkies and trucks.

In the Vaal‚ traffic was backed up on the R59 route while near Pretoria the N1 South was blocked towards Lynnwood Road. Traffic SA reported standstill traffic as the N4 Bakwena Highway was blocked.

Four murders and thirteen attacks occurred on farms during the week that the crime statistics were released.
The protest‚ dubbed #BlackMonday‚ was initially sparked by a video by Chris Loubser‚ a farm manager from Franschhoek‚ whose friend had been killed.

At least 341 farm attacks have already been carried out‚ during which 70 people have been murdered‚ according to civic group Afriforum.

