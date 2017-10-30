Roads blockaded in memory of murdered farmers
South Africans campaigning against the spate of violent attacks on farmers have gathered peacefully along various routes‚ with bakkies and trucks.
In the Vaal‚ traffic was backed up on the R59 route while near Pretoria the N1 South was blocked towards Lynnwood Road. Traffic SA reported standstill traffic as the N4 Bakwena Highway was blocked.
Gauteng - Highway Blockages across the province #FarmMurders #BlackMonday pic.twitter.com/axzBjsTCqo— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) October 30, 2017
Redan bridge R59 is closed @TrafficSA @_ArriveAlive #BlackMonday pic.twitter.com/ceOBhbAGGX— First road (@firstgroup_FRT) October 30, 2017
The protest‚ dubbed #BlackMonday‚ was initially sparked by a video by Chris Loubser‚ a farm manager from Franschhoek‚ whose friend had been killed.
At least 341 farm attacks have already been carried out‚ during which 70 people have been murdered‚ according to civic group Afriforum.
