After spending the night in jail‚ several members of several civic organisations in Cape Town - including Zackie Achmat - were released on Thursday morning.

The organisations‚ under the banner #UniteBehind‚ staged a sit-in on Wednesday at the National Prosecuting Authority's Cape Town office‚ demanding President Jacob Zuma's arrest.

The leaders‚ including SACP Western Cape secretary Benson Ngqentsu‚ appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday charged with trespassing. They were warned to appear in court again on December 5. Jovial SACP members burst into song after the court released the activists.