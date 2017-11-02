Eskom insiders are praying that when Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown appoints a new board as promised in November‚ those who take over will have the business acumen to turn the embattled power utility around.

One of the first tasks the new board will have is to appoint a permanent CEO. Eskom has had only acting chief executives since June‚ after the final axing of Brian Molefe.

His replacement‚ Johnny Dladla‚ acted for 107 days before being replaced by the parastatal’s head of IT‚ Sean Maritz.

The Black Business Council (BBC) expressed concern over the move and at the time chairperson Sello Rasethaba said they had met with Eskom’s top management early in October and emphasized that they would not tolerate corruption and bad leadership.