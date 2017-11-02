South Africa

Cape Town poo throwers at it again

02 November 2017 - 08:43 By Timeslive
The University of Cape Town. File photo.
Excrement has been poured in the Snape‚ Robert Leslie and Computer Science buildings at the University of Cape Town today. Vandals also targeted the student transport service.

Clean-up teams have been arranged as the university tries to ensure examinations can take place.

The institution said it was determined to ensure academic activities are not disrupted but some may start later than scheduled.

Confirming the protest action‚ which comes after a meeting held yesterday afternoon about fees‚ the university said in a advisory notice: "Jammie shuttles have been disrupted as a result of vandalism - vehicle tyres slashed. One person has been arrested as a result.

"We are working to resume the service ASAP. We ask students to make alternative arrangements to get to campus.

"Lectures may be delayed in these venues and lecturers and course conveners will make alternative arrangements.

"All tests and exam venues are being protected and will proceed as schedule for today."

