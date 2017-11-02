One of the men arrested for the murder of an elderly Schoenmakerskop‚ Port Elizabeth‚ couple was released on parole in January and has seven pending cases against him.

The 37-year-old is a convicted sex-pest‚ burglar‚ robber‚ thief and escapee. He appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court this week‚ charged with the murder of Ken Alexander‚ 76‚ and Elaine Allwright‚ 78‚ who were attacked at their home on September 26.

Correctional Services spokeswoman Vuyo Gadu confirmed that he had seven pending cases – including the two murders – against him.

Gadu said Pikoli had been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in June 2001 for burglary with intent to rob‚ robbery‚ indecent assault‚ and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was paroled in January 2014 and had to wear an electronic monitor‚ which he broke before fleeing.

He was rearrested in December that year and his parole revoked.