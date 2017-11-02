South Africa

Double murder accused on parole at time of attack on elderly couple

02 November 2017 - 13:38 By Gareth Wilson
The house in Schoenmakerskop in which the vicious attack on Elaine Allwright and Ken Alexander (insert) occurred.
Image: Brian Witbooi

One of the men arrested for the murder of an elderly Schoenmakerskop‚ Port Elizabeth‚ couple was released on parole in January and has seven pending cases against him.

The 37-year-old is a convicted sex-pest‚ burglar‚ robber‚ thief and escapee. He appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court this week‚ charged with the murder of Ken Alexander‚ 76‚ and Elaine Allwright‚ 78‚ who were attacked at their home on September 26.

Correctional Services spokeswoman Vuyo Gadu confirmed that he had seven pending cases – including the two murders – against him.

Gadu said Pikoli had been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in June 2001 for burglary with intent to rob‚ robbery‚ indecent assault‚ and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was paroled in January 2014 and had to wear an electronic monitor‚ which he broke before fleeing.

He was rearrested in December that year and his parole revoked.

But in January this year‚ he was paroled again.

Gadu said he had been rearrested last month‚ after the Schoenmakerskop murders‚ for absconding while on parole‚ burglary and theft in Paterson.

Pikoli and his co-accused‚ a 21-year-old man‚ are alleged to have killed Alexander and Allwright during an early morning robbery.

The couple were badly beaten‚ allegedly with a hammer‚ leaving Alexander dead inside the kitchen.

Allwright died days later in hospital.

The younger suspect was also linked to another burglary‚ for which he was on trial at the time of the arrest for the double murder.

He also faces a murder and robbery charge related to the death of Tyrone Plaatjies‚ 49. Plaatjies was also beaten with a hammer and died in his caravan home at the Forest Hill Cemetery on September 23.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said detectives were still tracing the items stolen during the robberies.

Both men will appear again in the Port Elizabeth court next week.

- Heraldlive.co.za

