How will Vicky Momberg be punished for her crude tongue?
Will Vicky Momberg get a slap on the wrist following her conviction for the mouthful of insults she hurled at black police officers and 10111 consultants?
In February 2016‚ the real estate agent was filmed by police officers as she insulted them‚ calling them as k*****s‚ while in a hysterical fit after being a victim of smash-and-grab in Johannesburg.
Phone call recordings of her interaction with the black 10111 staff also revealed how she verbally abused them.
The Randburg Regional Court will deliver its verdict on November 30 after it found her guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on Friday.
State prosecutor Yusuf Baba indicated that he would need adequate time to present the aggravating factors that should be considered in reaching a verdict.
The minimum prescribed sentence for crimen injuria is a fine or suspended sentence.
Delivering her verdict‚ Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan said Momberg’s actions were intentional and hurtful.
Momberg has already also been told to pay a hefty fine to one of the police officers who pursued a civil case against her.
Following her guilty conviction on Friday‚ Momberg narrowly escaped being jailed because she disappeared from the court during a brief adjournment.
Her lawyer told the court she had no idea where his client was and court orderlies failed to find her even as they went through the court passages‚ calling for her. She walked into the court a few minutes later‚ stating that her lawyer had informed her of a wrong time of when proceedings would resume.
Momberg had appeared frustrated throughout Friday’s proceedings. She had failed in her bid to block the media from filming her judgment. She tried to avoid the small camera-wielding group of journalists in court and rushed out of the courtroom after her case was postponed.
One news agency reported that this was not the first time Momberg had insulted black police officers. Previous charges against her for a similar offence never reached the courts because they were withdrawn.
Another similar case that made headline in 2016 involved Penny Sparrow‚ who was found guilty of racism after she likened black people to monkeys. Sparrow‚ who is also a real estate agent‚ was ordered by the Equality Court to pay R150 000 to the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE