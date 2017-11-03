Will Vicky Momberg get a slap on the wrist following her conviction for the mouthful of insults she hurled at black police officers and 10111 consultants?

In February 2016‚ the real estate agent was filmed by police officers as she insulted them‚ calling them as k*****s‚ while in a hysterical fit after being a victim of smash-and-grab in Johannesburg.

Phone call recordings of her interaction with the black 10111 staff also revealed how she verbally abused them.

The Randburg Regional Court will deliver its verdict on November 30 after it found her guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on Friday.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba indicated that he would need adequate time to present the aggravating factors that should be considered in reaching a verdict.