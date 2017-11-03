Tourists robbed en route from OR Tambo airport - again!

The robbery occurred shortly after the tourists landed in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The tourists - according to a police report seen by TimesLIVE - indicates that they were en route to their hotel when the vehicle they were in was forced to stop by the robbers. Such police reports are used to circulate information on crimes which have been committed and as alerts for lookouts to suspicious people or vehicles potentially involved or used in crimes.

The report‚ titled: "Jhb East cluster: Cleveland (Common robbery) from OR Tambo Airport" says that after the tourists' driver picked them up‚ they were stopped on the M2 at Cleveland offramp by men driving a white Nissan Almera.

The report states that one of the men in the car showed the driver his police appointment card and asked for the driver for his drivers license.

Another the suspects‚ according to the report‚ opened the car doors and ordered that the tourists give them all their money.

The report says an estimated R27,600 in Euros and Dollars was stolen from the tourists.

Police were unavailable for comment at the time of going to publication.