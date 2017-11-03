South Africa

Tourists robbed en route from OR Tambo airport - again!

03 November 2017 - 06:23 By Graeme Hosken
O R Tambo International Airport. File photo.
O R Tambo International Airport. File photo.
Image: Sawubona Blog

The robbery occurred shortly after the tourists landed in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The tourists - according to a police report seen by TimesLIVE - indicates that they were en route to their hotel when the vehicle they were in was forced to stop by the robbers. Such police reports are used to circulate information on crimes which have been committed and as alerts for lookouts to suspicious people or vehicles potentially involved or used in crimes.

The report‚ titled: "Jhb East cluster: Cleveland (Common robbery) from OR Tambo Airport" says that after the tourists' driver picked them up‚ they were stopped on the M2 at Cleveland offramp by men driving a white Nissan Almera.

The report states that one of the men in the car showed the driver his police appointment card and asked for the driver for his drivers license.

Another the suspects‚ according to the report‚ opened the car doors and ordered that the tourists give them all their money.

The report says an estimated R27,600 in Euros and Dollars was stolen from the tourists.

Police were unavailable for comment at the time of going to publication.

Breakthrough in ‘airport-following’ robberies – six suspects arrested

Police have made a major breakthrough in what has been dubbed the "airport-following" robberies‚ committed in and around the Johannesburg area‚ ...
News
19 days ago

Tourists robbed on their way to hotel from airport

A group of seven tourists‚ including an Iraqi diplomat‚ were attacked at the Corlett Drive offramp in Johannesburg on Thursday evening. Police could ...
News
21 days ago

Travel companies give safety tips after robbery of 36 Dutch tourists

One of the 36 Dutch tourists who were robbed last weekend said he will only return to South Africa if his transport is driving in a convoy with "two ...
News
29 days ago

Travel company continues tours to SA despite group being robbed

The Dutch travel company ANWB will not be stopping tours to South Africa despite a group of Dutch tourists being held up by robbers at the weekend.
News
1 month ago

UPDATE: Robbery at OR Tambo foiled – one suspect shot dead

A swift response by the South African Police Service‚ Metro Police and airport security resulted in an armed robbery at the cargo terminal of ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Tourists robbed en route from OR Tambo airport - again! South Africa
  2. Bakkie crashes through wall into swimming pool South Africa
  3. Man plunges 10m after falling through roof South Africa
  4. Life Esidimeni leader loses her appeal South Africa
  5. SARS plans to take legal action against Pauw‚ Sunday Times Business

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X