After a failed attempt to force the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to increase workers’ salaries‚ media union Bemawu has re-lodged a dispute with the public broadcaster.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday‚ Broadcasting‚ Electronic‚ Media and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Hannes du Buisson said they have instituted a fresh salary dispute with the state entity‚ demanding a 10% salary increase.

"We filed a new dispute on Friday‚ and it has been acknowledged by the SABC. We are now waiting for them to schedule a dispute-resolution meeting‚ and we believe if they are serious in settling this dispute‚ they would do it in that particular meeting. If not‚ then of course the dispute will automatically proceed to the CCMA (Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration) again‚ but this time around it will be under our name‚" said du Buisson.