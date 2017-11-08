South Africa

Eskom 'riven with rivalry'

Sordid and sorry: Ex-CEO describes parastatal's moral deterioration

08 November 2017 - 08:42 By Linda Ensor
Tshediso Matona. File photo.
Tshediso Matona. File photo.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Former Eskom group CEO Tshediso Matona described on Tuesday how the governance and ethical environment at the parastatal was deteriorating when he took over as CEO in late 2014.

There was infighting in the board, led by then chairman Zola Tsotsi, over procurement issues, to the extent it had become almost dysfunctional.

Matona, who was Eskom CEO from October 2014 to March 2015, was presenting evidence to parliament's public enterprises committee inquiry into allegations of state capture at South Africa's SOEs.

He said at the time of his tenure the moral and ethical fabric of the company needed urgent attention, with several employees on suspension and the numbers on the list increasing.

Matona spills beans on Eskom rot to inquiry

Former Eskom group CEO Tshediso Matona described on Tuesday how the governance and ethical environment at the parastatal was deteriorating when he ...
News
23 hours ago

Matona was suspended in March 2015 for reasons he said he could not understand, but he surmised that his position as CEO did not fit in with the plans of the board.

He said his suspension by a new board reportedly packed with Gupta-linked members came as "a complete shock".

Matona was replaced as CEO by Brian Molefe, who was accused in former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report of having facilitated the awarding of lucrative supply contracts to Gupta business allies.

Matona, who was previously a director-general of the departments of trade and industry and public enterprises, challenged his suspension in the Labour Court and CCMA, but later abandoned the case.

"I chose to leave that sordid and sorry episode behind me to continue with my life," Matona said.

Eskom facing court action over payment of bonuses 'secret' information

Eskom is facing legal action for refusing to share “secret” information pertaining the payment of bonuses to its top management for the 2014/15 ...
News
1 year ago

Eskom parts ways with suspended CEO

South Africa’s power firm Eskom said on Monday it had agreed to “amicably” part ways with its Chief Executive Tshediso Matona who was suspended ...
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Inside the psychedelic world of journalism South Africa
  2. Drivers arrested‚ pupils affected as taxi operators strike South Africa
  3. WATCH | Video of nurse 'verbally abusing' elderly patient goes viral South Africa
  4. Manana admits to previous assault conviction and stealing a can of Coke South Africa
  5. The difference between nutrition and education South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
‘Keep blazing, stay amazing': Lobby groups march for the legalisation of ...
X