Eskom 'riven with rivalry'
Sordid and sorry: Ex-CEO describes parastatal's moral deterioration
Former Eskom group CEO Tshediso Matona described on Tuesday how the governance and ethical environment at the parastatal was deteriorating when he took over as CEO in late 2014.
There was infighting in the board, led by then chairman Zola Tsotsi, over procurement issues, to the extent it had become almost dysfunctional.
Matona, who was Eskom CEO from October 2014 to March 2015, was presenting evidence to parliament's public enterprises committee inquiry into allegations of state capture at South Africa's SOEs.
He said at the time of his tenure the moral and ethical fabric of the company needed urgent attention, with several employees on suspension and the numbers on the list increasing.
Matona was suspended in March 2015 for reasons he said he could not understand, but he surmised that his position as CEO did not fit in with the plans of the board.
He said his suspension by a new board reportedly packed with Gupta-linked members came as "a complete shock".
Matona was replaced as CEO by Brian Molefe, who was accused in former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report of having facilitated the awarding of lucrative supply contracts to Gupta business allies.
Matona, who was previously a director-general of the departments of trade and industry and public enterprises, challenged his suspension in the Labour Court and CCMA, but later abandoned the case.
"I chose to leave that sordid and sorry episode behind me to continue with my life," Matona said.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE