Eskom 'riven with rivalry'

Former Eskom group CEO Tshediso Matona described on Tuesday how the governance and ethical environment at the parastatal was deteriorating when he took over as CEO in late 2014.

There was infighting in the board, led by then chairman Zola Tsotsi, over procurement issues, to the extent it had become almost dysfunctional.

Matona, who was Eskom CEO from October 2014 to March 2015, was presenting evidence to parliament's public enterprises committee inquiry into allegations of state capture at South Africa's SOEs.

He said at the time of his tenure the moral and ethical fabric of the company needed urgent attention, with several employees on suspension and the numbers on the list increasing.