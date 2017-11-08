On July 27 2017‚ Eskom’s head of legal compliance Suzanne Daniels drove from Melrose Arch in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs to her home‚ poured herself a stiff whiskey and went to bed.

Her state of shock stemmed from a meeting she had just left at a Melrose Arch townhouse at which Ajay Gupta‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ deputy minister Ben Martins‚ Salim Esa and an unknown Chinese woman had been present. They were discussing the court proceedings involving former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

Daniels said she had been invited for coffee by Esa who she had met before on at least two occasions.

On her arrival at the arranged meeting spot‚ he walked with her to the townhouse where the others were sitting in the lounge.

She said Gupta had asked her how far court proceedings were and she had explained that there was a scheduled meeting with the deputy judge president to discuss when it would be set down because the EFF‚ the DA and Solidarity wanted to join the case.

She said Gupta was difficult to understand because of his strong accent but he said “he will have to talk to someone at DJP (the deputy judge president) so that the hearing is only after December 2017”.

He also mentioned something about Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ she said‚ but due to her state of shock and Gupta’s accent‚ she was unable to determine what it meant.

“There was some mumbling and then I left‚” she said.

Daniels‚ who is currently suspended after writing a report for minister Lynne Brown on what she calls “brazen theft”‚ said she had received threatening calls and messages. She said her home had been broken into‚ she had been followed and she believed her phone was tapped.