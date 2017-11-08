South Africa

Shocking claims in Eskom inquiry

08 November 2017 - 18:27 By Bianca Capazorio
Daniels‚ who is currently suspended after writing a report for minister Lynne Brown on what she calls “brazen theft”‚ said she had received threatening calls and messages
Daniels‚ who is currently suspended after writing a report for minister Lynne Brown on what she calls “brazen theft”‚ said she had received threatening calls and messages
Image: John Liebenberg

On July 27 2017‚ Eskom’s head of legal compliance Suzanne Daniels drove from Melrose Arch in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs to her home‚ poured herself a stiff whiskey and went to bed.

Her state of shock stemmed from a meeting she had just left at a Melrose Arch townhouse at which Ajay Gupta‚ Duduzane Zuma‚ deputy minister Ben Martins‚ Salim Esa and an unknown Chinese woman had been present. They were discussing the court proceedings involving former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

Daniels said she had been invited for coffee by Esa who she had met before on at least two occasions.

On her arrival at the arranged meeting spot‚ he walked with her to the townhouse where the others were sitting in the lounge.

She said Gupta had asked her how far court proceedings were and she had explained that there was a scheduled meeting with the deputy judge president to discuss when it would be set down because the EFF‚ the DA and Solidarity wanted to join the case.

She said Gupta was difficult to understand because of his strong accent but he said “he will have to talk to someone at DJP (the deputy judge president) so that the hearing is only after December 2017”.

He also mentioned something about Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ she said‚ but due to her state of shock and Gupta’s accent‚ she was unable to determine what it meant.

“There was some mumbling and then I left‚” she said.

Daniels‚ who is currently suspended after writing a report for minister Lynne Brown on what she calls “brazen theft”‚ said she had received threatening calls and messages. She said her home had been broken into‚ she had been followed and she believed her phone was tapped.

READ MORE

‘Undue influence’ involved in setting up late night Eskom meeting

Eskom's former company secretary says she is “convinced there must have been some undue influence” in the setting up of a late night meeting to okay ...
News
5 hours ago

Matjila pushed through Gupta-linked Eskom contracts despite concerns

Eskom's finance director raised her concerns about two Gupta-linked contracts‚ one of which could have cost Eskom up to half a billion rand‚ before ...
Business
8 hours ago

Further light on Matjila's shady Eskom dealings

Further light was shed Wednesday on the allegedly shady role of former Eskom interim CEO Collin Matjila in opening the procurement doors of the ...
Business
9 hours ago

Eskom 'riven with rivalry'

Former Eskom group CEO Tshediso Matona described on Tuesday how the governance and ethical environment at the parastatal was deteriorating when he ...
News
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Viral video nurse to face disciplinary action: KZN health department South Africa
  2. Attacks on Cape Town EMS claim its first life South Africa
  3. War vets vow to stop 'deceitful' Mugabe making Zimbabwe 'his personal property' Africa
  4. Shocking claims in Eskom inquiry South Africa
  5. Tracking collars reveal baboons' raiding tactics in Cape Town Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
‘Keep blazing, stay amazing': Lobby groups march for the legalisation of ...
X