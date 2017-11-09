Major-General Colin Hendricks of the police in Gauteng said when the criminal justice system fails‚ it is the police who take the blame because they are the most visible of the entities fighting crime.

Hendricks said the accused can simply not respond to his name being called in court just to cause confusion if he is the right man who was brought to the court.

“When the court orderly calls me‚ he is not the one who received me in prison. There is no digital system which makes sure that the person in court is the same person who was in prison. The magistrate will ask‚ go call the name three times. I can refuse to respond to that name.

"The court orderly does not know me‚ nobody else knows me and my matter can get struck of the court roll. Then that information will find its way back to prison. When prison does its recount‚ they say this matter has been struck off the roll‚ they don’t interrogate the reasons and I get released‚” he explained. Hendricks told the committee that the easiest way to see that the systems are not integrated is the annual operations plans which do not speak to each other‚ thus have “competing priorities”.

“We arrest 500 people‚ but the people who have to deal with them don’t know anything about them. There are no arrangements made at court which means there are no prosecutors available.