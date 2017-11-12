South Africa

Suspect arrested for murder of man during hijacking in Nyanga

12 November 2017 - 14:56 By Timeslive
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man who was shot dead during a car hijacking in Nyanga near Cape Town in October.

The victim and a friend were sitting inside the vehicle in Klipfontein Road near Lusaka‚ Nyanga‚ when four assailants approached them‚ shot the victim three times and took his cell phone and vehicle and rove away.

The victim’s body was found dumped not far from where the shooting occurred. The company vehicle was also recovered in Klipfontein Road near Boys Town in Crossroads.

“A 34-year-old suspect has been on the run since October but his luck ran short and he was arrested Thursday afternoon at about 14:45‚” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

She said the suspect was expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of robbery‚ murder and hijacking.

