Security at The Zone Rosebank Mall is under review‚ after a massive fight broke out at the bar next to the children’s entertainment area over the weekend.

The motive for the fight is not yet known‚ but sources close to the incident claim children witnessed the Saturday night brawl‚ which involved some people being smashed with alcohol bottles.

Video footage from the scene shows unidentified males battling near the kids’ amusement machines‚ while a woman breaks down in tears.

The footage also shows a group of security personnel moving in to break up the fight‚ but many on social media are not impressed by the security crew‚ and some have suggested that the mall’s security features need serious improvement.