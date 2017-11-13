The Zone Rosebank security under spotlight after arcade brawl
Security at The Zone Rosebank Mall is under review‚ after a massive fight broke out at the bar next to the children’s entertainment area over the weekend.
The motive for the fight is not yet known‚ but sources close to the incident claim children witnessed the Saturday night brawl‚ which involved some people being smashed with alcohol bottles.
Video footage from the scene shows unidentified males battling near the kids’ amusement machines‚ while a woman breaks down in tears.
The footage also shows a group of security personnel moving in to break up the fight‚ but many on social media are not impressed by the security crew‚ and some have suggested that the mall’s security features need serious improvement.
SOME PART OF THE BUST UP LAST NIGHT : THE ZONE. ROSEBANK. GP. BLOOD ON FLOOR. FEMALE FAINTS. GUYS STILL AT IT. pic.twitter.com/vndXFOenqP— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 12, 2017
“On almost every Saturday night [at] Rosebank The Zone‚ multiple fights break out. Marijuana is sold and smoked in the public view. The security personnel haven’t a clue as to how to deal with this‚” wrote Mohammed on Twitter following Saturday’s incident.
The Zone Rosebank Mall marketing manager Kelsey Redelinghuys confirmed that there was a fight on Saturday‚ and said the mall’s management is currently investigating the matter.
“We are having a meeting this morning about what happened over the weekend. We will provide comment once we have met‚” said Redelinghuys.
The centre’s communication department also wrote on Twitter that it has handed the matter over to the police‚ and that it will assist with investigations to help resolve this “unpleasant situation”.
Police spokesman Kay Makhubela said he has seen the footage‚ but the matter has not been reported to the police.
“There is no police investigation‚” said Makhubela.
Redelinghuys said The Zone Rosebank Mall will issue a statement today.
