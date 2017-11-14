An exasperated Judge Siraj Desai says he wants “to get on with my life" after a two-week delay in the Van Breda murder trial reared its head on Tuesday in the High Court in Cape Town.

Henri Van Breda stands accused of axing his parents and brother to death‚ and leaving his sister for dead‚ in their luxury estate home in Stellenbosch in 2015.

The state finished leading evidence in chief a few weeks ago‚ and the defence was set to complete theirs this week.

However‚ Van Breda had a seizure last week before being diagnosed with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy‚ and now his neurologist‚ Dr James Butler‚ needs more time to put his report together.

This means court will only sit again on November 27.