Henri van Breda‚ who stands accused of axing his parents and brother to death‚ spent the weekend in hospital.

This came to light in the Cape Town High Court on Monday‚ when Van Breda's counsel Piet Botha said his client had suffered a seizure and been diagnosed with a medical condition.

"Last week‚ my client experienced a seizure‚ and on medical advice was admitted to Constantiaberg Mediclinic on Friday‚" said Botha.

Van Breda only came out of hospital at 7pm on Sunday night‚ after undergoing several tests.

He was diagnosed with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy (JME – the most common form of generalised epilepsy)‚ and it came to light that he has in the past suffered from petit mal seizures.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation's website‚ these seizures‚ also known as "absence seizures"‚ can cause "lapses in awareness‚ sometimes with staring"; and that they typically "begin and end abruptly"‚ lasting "only a few seconds".