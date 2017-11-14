What I hoped Danny Jordaan would get from mediation: Bishop Verryn

Bishop Paul Verryn says he had hoped to spare both soccer boss Danny Jordaan and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson when he offered to facilitate mediation talks between the two.

Ferguson recently accused Jordaan of raping her more than 20 years ago. Jordaan has denied the allegations.

Jordaan’s lawyers said he feared the mediation process could be perceived as a cover-up to avoid public scrutiny.

But Verryn said he believed a court case would have been even more damaging.

“My [view] about the court process … is that nobody wins‚ particularly in a rape case or a defamation case ... You have either got a winner or a loser‚ whereas in a mediated process‚ you try to see whether that can be different‚” Verryn told TimesLIVE.