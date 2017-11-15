Customs officials have intercepted a passenger from Lagos‚ Nigeria‚ arriving from Ethiopia carrying 15.1kg of crystal and ephedrine at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport‚ the South African Revenue Service says.

"The passenger was intercepted (on Tuesday) with two pieces of check-in luggage that were searched to reveal a whitish rough substance that was concealed at the bottom‚" Sars said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A drug test for Crystal/Ephedrine meth was conducted‚ which tested positive."

"The passenger was handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation."