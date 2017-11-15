SAA not booking new flights to Zimbabwe

South African Airways (SAA) is not booking new flights to Zimbabwe.

TimesLIVE phoned the airline on Wednesday afternoon to make a booking‚ but was told “because of the state of the country we cannot make bookings now”.

She then said those who have already made bookings will be advised “as time goes on”.

“If the flight is for tomorrow‚ they will email the passengers or call the passengers.”

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said however: “Everything remains as normal as it was a week ago.”

He added that: “We have not received any information or reports that make a recommendation that we should suspend services between the two countries due to security reasons.”