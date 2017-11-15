Politics

SA opposition parties urge Mugabe to resign and make way for smooth transition

15 November 2017 - 14:49 By Theto Mahlakoana
The DA has also urged Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to brief the country about the extent of the “crisis” in Zimbabwe.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe/The Times

South African opposition political parties have called on Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to resign to make way for a smooth transition.

In statements issued on Wednesday‚ the EFF‚ DA and UDM said Zimbabwe should hold free and fair elections as soon as possible to ensure an end to politics of patronage.

The DA has also urged Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to brief the country about the extent of the “crisis” in Zimbabwe‚ saying SA cannot continue with its “quiet diplomacy” approach.

President Jacob Zuma released two statements on Wednesday addressing the developments in his capacity as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Meanwhile EFF leader Julius Malema said the Zimbabwean Defence Force should be encouraged and supported in its efforts to lead a “non-violent” transition.

The party urged the ZDF to ensure there was no loss of life in the process.

“It is high time that Zimbabwe transits to a post-Mugabe era and all progressive forces all over the world should support the transition. Further degeneration of Zimbabwe should not occur and we have an obligation to protect Zimbabwe from such‚” he said.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa called on the United Nations‚ African Union and SADC to ensure free and fair elections by 2018.

- BusinessLIVE

