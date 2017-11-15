Zuma's special envoys land in Zimbabwe for talks in midst of ‘coup’

President Jacob Zuma’s special envoys to Zimbabwe arrived in Harare on Wednesday evening for talks with embattled President Robert Mugabe and the Zimbabwe Defence Force (ZDF).

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo left the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria at 6pm and landed shortly after 7.30pm.

Zuma dispatched them in his capacity as chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The pair have been tasked with holding talks with the besieged 93-year-old leader and Zimbabwean army generals‚ who have so far denied their military takeover on Wednesday morning was a coup.

There has been no word on what time the meetings were planned to start.