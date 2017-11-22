Fight night before Susan Rohde's death

The back of his hand connected with her face, his elbow with her nose and he grabbed her neck with his right hand and pushed and pulled her out of the way.

This is what caused some of Susan Rohde's injuries on the night before she died last year.

Her husband, Jason Rohde, is accused of her murder in the Cape Town High Court.

These admissions were made by his defence team yesterday in a turnabout after initially attacking state pathologist Akmal Coetzee-Khan's postmortem findings.

In a statement, read by Graham van der Spuy SC, Rohde recalls events portraying Susan as "angry, irrational and very, very aggressive".

They were at a company conference in Stellenbosch last year. His mistress was also there.