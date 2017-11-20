Cross examination of forensic pathologist in Rohde murder trial resumes

Week six in the murder trial of multimillionaire Jason Rohde has started in the High Court in Cape Town.

And the state's second witness forensic pathologist‚ Dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan‚ is on the witness stand again. Rohde's lawyer William van der Spuy picked Coetzee-Khan's testimony apart‚ trying to find inconsistencies in his evidence.

But just as the forensic pathologist's irritation with Van der Spuy surfaced‚ the court convened for tea.

Rohde stands accused of the murder of his wife Susan. He claimed she committed suicide while Coetzee-Khan claims she was strangled and someone staged her suicide. Her body was found in their hotel room with an electric cord around her neck last year.