Cross examination of forensic pathologist in Rohde murder trial resumes

20 November 2017 - 13:23 By Aron Hyman
Jason Rohde is accused of murdering his wife Susan Rohde at the Spier Wine Estate.
Week six in the murder trial of multimillionaire Jason Rohde has started in the High Court in Cape Town.

And the state's second witness forensic pathologist‚ Dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan‚ is on the witness stand again. Rohde's lawyer William van der Spuy picked Coetzee-Khan's testimony apart‚ trying to find inconsistencies in his evidence.

But just as the forensic pathologist's irritation with Van der Spuy surfaced‚ the court convened for tea.

Rohde stands accused of the murder of his wife Susan. He claimed she committed suicide while Coetzee-Khan claims she was strangled and someone staged her suicide. Her body was found in their hotel room with an electric cord around her neck last year.

 

Referring to Coetzee-Khan's explanation of the post-mortem examination Van Der Spuy exclaimed loudly: "These notes do not make for logic!"

Coetzee-Khan hit back: "That is your opinion".

Cross examination of Coetzee-Khan‚ which started in October‚ was postponed after he fell ill.

Rohde and Susan's marriage deteriorated after she found out that he had been having an affair with estate agent Jolene Alterskye who worked with him. All three parties attended a work conference in Stellenbosch last year. This is when Susan came face to face with Jolene. The couple had a fight on the night before she died‚ the court heard.

The case continues.

