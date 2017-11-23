Luthando Siyoni to stand trial for Jayde Panayiotou’s murder

Luthando Siyoni will stand trial for Jayde Panayiotou’s murder.

Judge Dayalin Chetty said on Thursday morning that he had found Siyoni to be a liar and therefore he was not discharged.

Chetty will sentence Christopher Panayiotou‚ Sinethemba Nemembe and Zolani Sibeko on Friday morning.

- HeraldLIVE

