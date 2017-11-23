South Africa

Luthando Siyoni to stand trial for Jayde Panayiotou’s murder

23 November 2017 - 11:37 By Heraldlive
Luthando Siyoni. File photo.
Luthando Siyoni. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Luthando Siyoni will stand trial for Jayde Panayiotou’s murder.

Judge Dayalin Chetty said on Thursday morning that he had found Siyoni to be a liar and therefore he was not discharged.

Chetty will sentence Christopher Panayiotou‚ Sinethemba Nemembe and Zolani Sibeko on Friday morning.

- HeraldLIVE

LISTEN | Caught on tape: 4 shocking moments for murder accused Panayiotou to explain

READ MORE:

Jayde's sister asks for harshest sentence possible

Jayde Panayiotou’s sister‚ Toni Inggs‚ poured her heart out when she took the stand in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday morning‚ asking for ...
News
5 days ago

Tough on men who hurt women: The judge who'll decide Panayiotou’s fate

Judge Dayalin Chetty is a respected legal mind with more than 18 years on the bench. His no-nonsense attitude and on-point judgments have kept the ...
News
6 days ago

Wife killer Christopher Panayiotou awaits sentencing

Port Elizabeth businessman Christopher Panayiotou's sentencing proceedings are scheduled to get under way today‚ for orchestrating the kidnapping and ...
News
6 days ago

Panayiotou found 'guilty, guilty, guilty'

Christopher Panayiotou could go to prison for the rest of his life - a realisation that quickly sank in on Thursday when Judge Dayalin Chetty found ...
News
20 days ago

Most read

  1. New hospital to be built in Diepsloot South Africa
  2. SCA to deliver judgment on appeal against Oscar's sentence South Africa
  3. Luthando Siyoni to stand trial for Jayde Panayiotou’s murder South Africa
  4. Durban woman clings to life after hijacking South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

These are SA’s most unsafe cars
Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
X