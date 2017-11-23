Luthando Siyoni to stand trial for Jayde Panayiotou’s murder
23 November 2017 - 11:37
Luthando Siyoni will stand trial for Jayde Panayiotou’s murder.
Judge Dayalin Chetty said on Thursday morning that he had found Siyoni to be a liar and therefore he was not discharged.
Chetty will sentence Christopher Panayiotou‚ Sinethemba Nemembe and Zolani Sibeko on Friday morning.
LISTEN | Caught on tape: 4 shocking moments for murder accused Panayiotou to explain
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE