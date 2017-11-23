South Africa

Police exchange fire with illegal miners: four killed‚ 17 arrested

23 November 2017 - 13:08 By Bafana Nzimande
Four illegal miners were killed and 17 were arrested following a shoot-out with the police at an open field in Dawn Park‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Thursday morning.

The crossfire started after the police and members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) searched the area after receiving information that numerous explosives were being delivered for suspected illegal mining purposes.

Police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed the incident‚ saying four illegal miners were killed and 17 others were arrested. “The arrested suspects will be charged with attempted murder‚ and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition‚” said Dlamini.

Police are still verifying the suspects' personal details but current findings seem to indicate that most are Lesotho nationals.

A member of the EMPD was wounded in the face during the clash. He has been admitted to hostipal. EMPD said the injured officer is in a stable condition.

Paramedics attending the scene said some wounded illegal miners have been taken to a nearby hospital under police guard.

“Paramedics treated the men and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated‚ the patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment‚” said a statement issued by ER24.

Police are still at the scene and Dlamini said police will continue to patrol the site.

Four firearms have been recovered in the area. No explosives have been recovered yet.

