Water partially restored in parts of northern Joburg suburbs
Water has been restored in some areas that were affected by the outages‚ Johannesburg Water said.
The city said partial opening of reservoirs had started by Wednesday evening.
“We have to do this partially to allow the system to gently recover without more bursts‚” said Nico de Jager‚ MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services on Twitter.
He said extensions 1‚ 2‚ 4 and 5 in Bryanston and Morningside have been partially opened.
The partial opening of the first reservoirs started already. We have to do this partially to allow the system to gently recover without more bursts. Sandton will be the last to come back online. ETR for Sandton is 1pm. @JHBWater @CityofJoburgZA— Nico De Jager (@NicoDeJager64) November 23, 2017
Bryanston ext 1,2,4,5 as well as Morningside has been partially opened. Pressure will be low to allow for normalisation of the system. @JHBWater @CityofJoburgZA— Nico De Jager (@NicoDeJager64) November 23, 2017
Joburg Water spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said areas where water has been restored include Alexandra and Sandton.
“All affected areas should get water back by noon. We won’t open the water at full speed to avoid unnecessary bursts. We will push it slowly and advance pressure as the day goes by.”
Residents‚ however‚ have complained that the city was moving at a snail’s pace in fixing the problem and that water tanks were not refilled.
“… please refill the water tanks in the meantime. Plus one meagre tank servicing ALL of Bryanston is not good enough! This is becoming unbearable now‚” said Cecily McLane.
Exactly! And please refill the water tanks in the meantime. Plus one meagre tank servicing ALL of Bryanston is not good enough! This is becoming unbearable now. https://t.co/FWzBhCXGOY— Cecily McLane (@CecMcLane) November 23, 2017
Sit down with your hydrologists and map out a report detailing which areas will receive water in order of first to last. This is becoming ridiculous and while your communications are well meaning they're hollow because this is the same thing we've been hearing since yesterday.— Yashvir Salagaram (@Yash07) November 23, 2017
