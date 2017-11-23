South Africa

Water partially restored in parts of northern Joburg suburbs

23 November 2017 - 09:28 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Joburg Water technicians braved treacherous conditions on Wednesday to restore water to the northern suburbs in the biggest and most complex repair job ever done to the city's water reticulation system.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Times

Water has been restored in some areas that were affected by the outages‚ Johannesburg Water said.

The city said partial opening of reservoirs had started by Wednesday evening.

“We have to do this partially to allow the system to gently recover without more bursts‚” said Nico de Jager‚ MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services on Twitter.

He said extensions 1‚ 2‚ 4 and 5 in Bryanston and Morningside have been partially opened.

 

Joburg Water spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu said areas where water has been restored include Alexandra and Sandton.

“All affected areas should get water back by noon. We won’t open the water at full speed to avoid unnecessary bursts. We will push it slowly and advance pressure as the day goes by.”

Residents‚ however‚ have complained that the city was moving at a snail’s pace in fixing the problem and that water tanks were not refilled.

“… please refill the water tanks in the meantime. Plus one meagre tank servicing ALL of Bryanston is not good enough! This is becoming unbearable now‚” said Cecily McLane.

