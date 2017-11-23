Water has been restored in some areas that were affected by the outages‚ Johannesburg Water said.

The city said partial opening of reservoirs had started by Wednesday evening.

“We have to do this partially to allow the system to gently recover without more bursts‚” said Nico de Jager‚ MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services on Twitter.

He said extensions 1‚ 2‚ 4 and 5 in Bryanston and Morningside have been partially opened.