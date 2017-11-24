Reflecting on Johannesburg's most complex water repair operation to date‚ Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has stated that the city's "decades-long infrastructure backlog" his administration inherited amounts to "a massive R170-billion‚ of which more than R16-billion alone is required for our water infrastructure".

On Monday‚ a burst pipeline buried 35 metres under an unstable landfill in Linbro Park near Alexandra caused a water outage that lasted 2.5 days for most of the metro's north. Reservoirs as far away as Bryanston ran dry.

"Plans are currently underway to repair the burst pipe as it affected water supply which in turn affected the supply of water to reservoirs running dry.