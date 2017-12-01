Alleged rapist trapped by residents

"Help! Help us please!" The plea comes from a community worker on the Cape Flats where residents are holding an alleged rapist captive in his home.

Roegshanda Pascoe‚ chairman of the Western Cape Safety Forum‚ said the man allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl on Friday in Tafelsig.

Residents spilled into the street and have crowded at this doorstep to ensure he cannot leave his house.