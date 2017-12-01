South Africa

Alleged rapist trapped by residents

01 December 2017 - 14:03 By Nashira Davids
Tafelsig residents surround the house of a man who allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl.
Image: Joanie Fredericks

"Help! Help us please!" The plea comes from a community worker on the Cape Flats where residents are holding an alleged rapist captive in his home.

Roegshanda Pascoe‚ chairman of the Western Cape Safety Forum‚ said the man allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl on Friday in Tafelsig.

Residents spilled into the street and have crowded at this doorstep to ensure he cannot leave his house.

In the video a police officer is seen speaking to residents. But Pascoe said police have allegedly refused to take action.

"The people have asked the police to arrest him but the police are refusing‚'' said Pascoe. "The rape happened now!"

Violence against children in Cape Town has become an unbearable regular occurrence. In October TimesLIVE established that NGOs in the province put the number of child murders in Cape Town at 66.

