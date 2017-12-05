Suspended Eskom CFO Anoj Singh raised the ire of MPs in the Eskom inquiry by submitting the documents required for his testimony at the eleventh hour.

Singh submitted 400 pages of documents at 11pm on Monday night‚ not leaving any time for the pages to be printed and MPs to read them before questioning him.

MPs were not happy with what they saw as an attempt at stalling their work.

Chairing the inquiry‚ Zukiswa Rantho said Singh was supposed to testify late last month‚ but had written to ask for an extension‚ as he and his legal team were not ready. He was then invited to appear on Tuesday afternoon.

Singh’s legal team have been attending the inquiry regularly.

Rantho said Singh would have to account to parliament at a later date‚ but parliament would not be paying for flights again‚ and he would need to take responsibility for this.