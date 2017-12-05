Brian Molefe did not have a contract with Eskom for several months after he started working there‚ Parliament has heard.

The inquiry into state corruption resumed again on Tuesday with the evidence of Anton Minaar who heads up executive support at Eskom. He told the committee that Molefe who started working at Eskom in October 2015‚ only received a finalised contract in March 2016.

Asked how he had been paid during this time‚ Minaar said Molefe had been paid on the advice of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

Minaar also insisted that despite Molefe receiving a five-year contract‚ he was a "permanent employee with a term"‚ thereby making him eligible for an Eskom pension.

"We were of the understanding that he was permanently employed‚" he said.