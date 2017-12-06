South Africans‚ not the government or politicians‚ had the power to move the country forward‚ Graca Machel‚ the widow of former president Nelson Mandela said on the fourth anniversary of his death in Houghton‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday night.

Machel was one of the speakers at the commemoration of the statesman’s passing at the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Mandela died at the age of 95 on December 5 2013.

“It is in our hands. It is not only because the government is doing this‚ the leaders are doing this or political parties are doing this‚” she said.

Machel said Mandela and others did what they could while they were still alive.

“People are born‚ they live and they die. We must celebrate what they have given us as a legacy. But‚ more importantly‚ we have to take this nation to the highest levels.”

Machel said she believed South Africa was an extraordinary country that was‚ in several respects‚ incomparable to other African countries.