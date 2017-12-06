South Africa

If you're gay, steer clear of Eastern Cape

06 December 2017 - 05:00 By Graeme Hosken
Image: iStock

Murder, rape, assault and intolerance towards homosexuals is rife in rural provinces, with nearly 50% of people strongly opposed to the idea of greater education in schools on the rights of gays and lesbians.

These are the findings in the SA Institute of Race Relations' latest monthly Fast Facts report.

The report, based on surveys conducted by South African and international gay and lesbian rights groups, looked at attacks on homosexuals between 2015 and 2016. The Eastern Cape was found to be the most homophobic province. The most tolerant provinces were the Western Cape followed by Gauteng.

Author Gerbrandt van Heerden said the report was designed to provide a screenshot into South Africa's gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and intersex community.

"We wanted to take a comprehensive look at this vulnerable community, its size, buying power, as well as how tolerant South Africans are towards the gay community and how the country compares internationally."

More than 50% of black gay people knew of someone who was murdered for being gay. This is twice as many compared with white respondents. Indian gays were more likely than other races to be attacked by members of their own families. 

READ MORE

Gauteng and WCape most tolerant provinces for gays in SA

Murder‚ rape and assault of and intolerance towards homosexuals in South Africa's rural provinces are rife‚ with nearly 50% of people strongly ...
News
15 hours ago

Pray for gay Prince George: Scottish priest

A Scottish priest has caused a stir by expressing hope that four-year-old Prince George, who is third in line to the British throne, turns out to be ...
News
4 days ago

US mathematician death a gay hate crime, says Australia inquest

The death of a young American mathematician whose naked body was found at the bottom of a Sydney cliff was a gay hate crime, a coroner found Thursday ...
News
6 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. District officials to be charged for not taking action at a Bryanston school South Africa
  2. Wee will rock you: UCT finds gold on campus Sci-Tech
  3. Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital World
  4. London hails electric cabs for a fare to a 'different world' Sci-Tech
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
X