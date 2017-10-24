Women and children made up approximately 13% of all murder victims in the past year.

Presenting the crime figures to parliament‚ SAPS head of crime statistics Norman Sekhukhune said that 3‚478 women and children had been murdered in 2016/17.

Of this number‚ 2‚639 were women‚ 574 were boys‚ and 265 were girls.

South Africa – and in particular Western Cape – has seen a spate of child murders in recent months. However‚ the statistics only include the period between April 2016 and March 2017.