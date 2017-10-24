South Africa

More than 3‚000 women and children murdered in 2016/17

24 October 2017 - 11:27 By Bianca Capazorio
Image: Gallo Images/ iStock

Women and children made up approximately 13% of all murder victims in the past year.

Presenting the crime figures to parliament‚ SAPS head of crime statistics Norman Sekhukhune said that 3‚478 women and children had been murdered in 2016/17.

Of this number‚ 2‚639 were women‚ 574 were boys‚ and 265 were girls.

South Africa – and in particular Western Cape – has seen a spate of child murders in recent months. However‚ the statistics only include the period between April 2016 and March 2017.

READ MORE

Number of murders has increased

The number of murders committed in 2016/17 increased 1.8% year-on-year‚ even though contact crimes as a broad category saw a drop of 2.4%.
News
1 hour ago

Here's why home robberies and hijackings are soaring

Hijackings and house robberies - the crimes South Africans fear the most - have increased‚ along with murder.
News
1 hour ago

Arrest spike due to police 'targeting the poor', says criminologist

A criminologist claims that an increase in arrests through police action is nothing more than a move to target the poor.
News
1 hour ago

Nearly 20% of murders in Western Cape related to gang activity

Nearly 20% of all the murders recorded in Western Cape were as a result of gang activity.
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Volkswagen's 'on the road' fee torpedoed by NCR Consumer Live
  2. Mugger alert: Street robberies up by 38.6% over five years South Africa
  3. Kruger Park's Orpen Gate blocked by protest South Africa
  4. More than 3‚000 women and children murdered in 2016/17 South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Dumisani Dlamini aka ’Chester’ drop bars
'I regret not taking him to the police': #CoffinAssault convict
X