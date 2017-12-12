South Africa

Oscar Pistorius injured in prison brawl

12 December 2017 - 08:49 By Naledi Shange
Oscar Pistorius appears in the Pretoria Magistrates court on June 4, 2013, in Pretoria.
Oscar Pistorius appears in the Pretoria Magistrates court on June 4, 2013, in Pretoria.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has sustained minor injuries after being involved in a fight in prison‚ the Department of Correctional Services said on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that he was involved in an altercation with another inmate over the use of a public phone in the special care unit‚ where both offenders are detained at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre‚" said department spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo.

The incident happened last Wednesday. Pistorius was taken for a medical checkup and found to have only sustained a bruise‚ Nxumalo said.

"As standard operating procedure regarding cases of alleged assaults‚ DCS has launched an internal investigation into the matter to establish the facts and to ensure that appropriate action is taken as incidents of assault are not allowed‚" Nxumalo said.

He said such occurrences were not rampant in prison. Pistorius is currently serving a 13-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend‚ Reeva Steenkamp. He shot her dead in the early hours of Valentine's Day in 2013 in his home.

Pistorius fired four times through the locked door of his toilet. He said he had mistaken her for a burglar.

READ MORE:

Oscar's six-year sentence for murder 'shockingly lenient': SCA

The six-year imprisonment sentence imposed on Oscar Pistorius for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp trivialises the seriousness of the ...
News
17 days ago

Oscar's brother 'shattered' by extended sentence

Oscar Pistorius’s brother Carl says he is “shattered‚ heartbroken‚ gutted” by the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling that has increased the Paralympic ...
News
17 days ago

Oscar Pistorius's sentence increased to more than 13 years

Oscar Pistorius’s six-year jail sentence for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp has been increased to more than 13 years.
News
18 days ago

SCA to deliver judgment on appeal against Oscar's sentence

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) is expected to deliver judgment on Friday in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s application for appeal ...
News
18 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Neighbour gets three life sentences for 11-year-old's rape and murder South Africa
  2. Platinum belt attempted murder suspects due in court South Africa
  3. New York bomber not on Bangladesh terror list: Dhaka police World
  4. Tasmanian tiger doomed long before humans came along Sci-Tech
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X