South Africa

Mandla Mandela furious over 'conniving for profit' at Madiba's funeral

14 December 2017 - 11:03 By Timeslive
Chief Mandla Mandela at Mvezo in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Mandla Mandela‚ grandson of former South African president Nelson Mandela‚ ANC MP and chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council‚ says he is outraged that Madiba's legacy was sullied by greedy profiteers.

In a statement‚ he said he attended a briefing at a Special Council Meeting of the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality on Wednesday on the report of the Public Protector.

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane recently found that money was diverted away from poverty alleviation and infrastructure priority programmes in the Eastern Cape to cover costs related to Madiba's funeral in 2013. Her 333-page report reveals that more than R22-million was used to buy T-shirts‚ hire PA systems and buy takeaway food for mourners. She believes the Hawks should investigate further.

The provincial government claims her report is incorrect.

Mandela's grandson said on Wednesday night: "We wish to express our utter indignation and dismay at the allegations of corruption with regard to (the funeral arrangements).

"We find it incredulous that while we‚ as a family‚ a nation – and indeed the world – were mourning the loss of our elder‚ icon‚ leader and statesman‚ some people were allegedly conniving to profit financially by shamelessly siphoning off funds or alternatively allegedly not observing good governance in terms of following due protocol‚ observing delegations or mandates."

Mandla Mandela said he wanted heads to roll.

The allegations should to be tried and tested in a court of law‚ he said‚ "ensuring that the criminal justice system takes its full course and should the allegations be found to be true‚ the guilty parties should face the full wrath of the law".

"It is unfathomable that a legacy built on principled action‚ integrity and a high degree of ethical standards should be so sullied and allegedly be associated with such criminal intent.

"We trust that this matter will be dealt with and if anyone is found guilty that they be duly charged."

