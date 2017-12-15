Nersa grants Eskom a 5.23% electricity tariff increase

South Africa’s energy regulator Nersa said on Friday it had granted power utility Eskom a 5.23 percent electricity tariff increase, much lower than the 19.9 percent the country’s sole power supplier had requested.

Cash-strapped Eskom which has been engulfed in a governance crisis had said it needs high electricity prices increases to shore up its balance sheet.

- Tanisha Heiberg and Mfuneko Toyana