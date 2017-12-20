SA choreographer slays the internet again - a video to bring on summer

Famed Cape Town choreographer has done it again. This time his dancing video has been created to get people into the festive mood.

Rudi Smit said that when he heard the song Cartier he immediately conceptualised the choreography to it.

“To be quite honest‚ it was a fairly instantaneous thought. I heard the song‚ choreographed to it and saw this whole fun summer vibe in my head and wanted to create just that! I had one rehearsal with my company and we did the shoot the next day‚” said Smit.

In the video‚ Smit and six other dancers can be seen busting a move on the roof of plaza at the Civic Centre in Foreshore.