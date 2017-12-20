SA choreographer slays the internet again - a video to bring on summer
Famed Cape Town choreographer has done it again. This time his dancing video has been created to get people into the festive mood.
Rudi Smit said that when he heard the song Cartier he immediately conceptualised the choreography to it.
“To be quite honest‚ it was a fairly instantaneous thought. I heard the song‚ choreographed to it and saw this whole fun summer vibe in my head and wanted to create just that! I had one rehearsal with my company and we did the shoot the next day‚” said Smit.
In the video‚ Smit and six other dancers can be seen busting a move on the roof of plaza at the Civic Centre in Foreshore.
The dance is choreographed to Dutch rapper Dopebwoy’s Cartier song.
The dance crew effortlessly manoeuvre their way from one dance move to the next. In the last scene‚ Smit pours a cold beverage over his face - a sure way to ring in the summer season.
Smit said the idea behind the video is to get people in the mood for summer.
“With it being summer and me wanting to portray the vibe and energy of Cape Town summer‚ I want to create something that celebrates that and shows the fun‚ playful‚ vibrant feeling of summer in Cape Town‚” said Smit.
On Smit’s Facebook page the Cartier video has been viewed more than 61‚000 times and shared more than a thousand times.
And Smit has only been receiving praise for the video.
Sally Berold commented: “YESSSSSSSS!!! Making South Africa proud.”
Muzi Williams commented: “This was so much fun to watch!! Well done guys.”
And Carica Beets Cox commented: “Stunning!!”
The cherry on top will be to get the attention of Dopebwoy. “That would be awesome. It’s always a great feeling when artists appreciate what we create to their music‚” said Smit.
Smit gained a lot of attention last year for his choreography video to Megan Trainor’s Me Too song.
The three-minute video has been viewed more than 900‚000 times and has over 12‚000 likes. The video gained so much attention that Trainor was left stunned by the video.
Taking to Twitter the singer said: “WOW WOW WOW UNBELIEVABLE…slay my life!”
@RudiSmitDance https://t.co/ojc98WLz9U WOW WOW WOW UNBELIEVABLE 👏🏻🎉💃🙌🏼 slay my life! #MeToo #RudiSmit— Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) September 6, 2016
