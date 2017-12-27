South Africa

Act of ubuntu saves petrol attendant's job

27 December 2017 - 13:01 By Naledi Shange
Petrus the Petrol attendant whose job was saved by a strangers act of kindness.
Petrus the Petrol attendant whose job was saved by a strangers act of kindness.
Image: Twitter/Arrive Alive‏

A social media post about a selfless act of ubuntu has gone viral.

The post‚ believed to have been originally posted on December 10‚ explains how one motorist's selfless act saved a petrol attendant from losing his job.

The motorist‚ Brian Dawson‚ said he and his family had been on a 700km long trip when they needed to refuel in Vaalwater in Limpopo.

“We were served by a petrol attendant who said he would have to leave his job coz [sic] he couldn’t read anymore. He battled to see the buttons on the swipe machine‚” wrote Dawson.

“I handed my reading glasses to Petrus. He put them on and beamed. He could read again. He proudly read out the amount on the machine. I told him to keep the glasses. He says he’s young again and doesn’t need to retire anymore‚” Dawson said.

He posted a picture of the petrol attendant in his new glasses.

“So people‚ keep in mind that little acts of kindness can have a massive impact. Go do something kind tomorrow‚” said Dawson.

READ MORE

Over 500 arrested for drunken driving in Joburg over weekend

Johannesburg metro police nabbed a total of 521 people for alleged drunken driving at roadblocks across the city over the Christmas period.
News
1 day ago

No panties, please. I'm Zodwa Wabantu

2017 gave birth to a new sensation in Zodwa Wabantu, a Durban-based dancer that grabbed headlines for her racy outfits and habit of not wearing ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Nyan'Nyan: ‘Riding camels' becomes 2017's latest buzzword

Fans of TV reality confessions show Nyan'Nyan were left in stitches of laughter on Tuesday evening after a contestant on the show described lending ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika is world's favourite national anthem South Africa
  2. Cop‚ alleged child rapist among eight killed in Eastern Cape South Africa
  3. 2017 a year of high drama in local government Politics
  4. ‘Speed or drink and drive – you will die’‚ Gauteng MEC warns South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
X