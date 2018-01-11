Former provincial head of police intelligence arrested for protecting Phahlane

The former head of the police crime intelligence service in the Free State was arrested and appeared in court on Thursday for allegedly protecting former acting police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane.

Major-General Agnes Makhele appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided to prosecute her for defeating the ends of justice in terms of Section 33(1) of the IPID Act no. 1 of 2011.

An IPID investigator said in an affidavit that Makhele and Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane had established a team from North West to counter the IPID investigation and interfere with witnesses “under false pretence of security breach”.

IPID is investigating allegations of corruption and money laundering‚ which involve Phahlane’s purchase of an R80‚000 sound system for his home‚ from a South African Police Service supplier.