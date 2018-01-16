South Africa

Now cellphone towers are being stripped!

16 January 2018 - 15:36 By Timeslive
A 26-year-old suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of 16 Vodacom Tower batteries worth approximately R160‚000. File photo.
A 26-year-old suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of 16 Vodacom Tower batteries worth approximately R160‚000. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The police in Hlanganani‚ Limpopo‚ have arrested a 26-year-old suspect after he was found in possession of 16 Vodacom Tower batteries worth approximately R160‚000 in the early hours of today.

Police were acting on a tip-off about suspected theft‚ which was taking place at the Vodacom's Masakona Tower‚ said Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

"When the police arrived at the scene‚ they spotted a white bakkie branded with the name of a protection and armed response company.

"The vehicle was instructed to stop but the driver defied police's orders and sped off.

"A chase ensued until the vehicle was cornered at Hlanganani RDP section."

When the vehicle was searched‚ police officers found seven batteries.

At the Masakona Tower‚ they found nine more batteries hidden nearby.

The suspect will appear before the Tiyani Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

Former police captain arrested for allegedly defrauding Crime Intelligence

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on Tuesday arrested a former police captain linked to police’s Crime Intelligence.
News
2 hours ago

Who is the MP arrested for stock theft?

You may not have heard of ANC member of parliament Mapule Veronica Mafolo. And judging by her declaration of interests to parliament‚ neither have ...
News
5 hours ago

ANC MP arrested‚ charged for alleged stock theft

An ANC Member of Parliament from the North West has been arrested and charged for alleged stock theft‚ according to the National Prosecuting ...
News
19 hours ago

Power expected to be restored to northern Joburg suburbs on Sunday night

City Power is hoping to restore power to several northern Johannesburg suburbs by late Sunday evening.
News
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH | 5 great South Africans from a 'shithole' country South Africa
  2. IN FULL: 'Art is an affirmation of life' Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Bogus KZN health MEC tries to dupe car buyers on Facebook South Africa
  4. Hoërskool Overvaal saga: Judge's five most scathing quotes South Africa
  5. April 21 is Cape Town's new 'day zero' South Africa

Latest Videos

5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X