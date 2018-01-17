South Africa

Suspected trafficking kingpin hands himself over to Hawks

17 January 2018 - 12:12 By Graeme Hosken
Two woman Margaret and Doris (NOT THEIR REAL NAMES), who are believed to have been trafficked, pose for an anonymous picture. Ten people including those from Lesotho and South Africa were found and rescued from the farm, near Welkom, in The Free State. Six suspects were arrested for alleged human trafficking.
Two woman Margaret and Doris (NOT THEIR REAL NAMES), who are believed to have been trafficked, pose for an anonymous picture. Ten people including those from Lesotho and South Africa were found and rescued from the farm, near Welkom, in The Free State. Six suspects were arrested for alleged human trafficking.
Image: ALON SKUY

A prominent Free State businessman‚ suspected by police of being the kingpin of a human slave trade syndicate‚ has been arrested.

The businessman‚ who owns numerous farms and lodges across the province‚ was arrested after he handed himself over to Hawks officers on Wednesday.

The arrest‚ along with the capture of another syndicate member‚ believed to be a recruiter from Lesotho‚ brings the number of people arrested to eight.

Eleven people‚ the majority of them from Lesotho‚ have been rescued from the syndicate since last week. The latest victim was rescued on Tuesday when police received information that she was being kept on a farm outside Welkom.

Police uncovered the syndicate after a Lesotho national‚ who had been conned into coming to South Africa for work and then made to guard women forced into prostitution‚ alerted his family back in his country. They in turn contacted the Lesotho authorities‚ who alerted Interpol.

Free State Hawks spokesman‚ Captain S'fiso Nyakane‚ said the businessman would appear in court on Wednesday on charges of human trafficking.

He said the charges related to him operating a syndicate selling women as sex slaves and men as cheap labour.

"We are looking at allegations that he was using his farms and lodges as brothels."

He said the businessman‚ along with his co-accused‚ would appear in court next week for a formal bail application.

David* arrived in South Africa last week‚ with the promise of work as a shop assistant in the Free State mining town of Welkom. Instead‚ with the threat of violence and death hanging over him‚ he ...

READ MORE

Inside the Free State farm suspected to be a human trafficking lair

"Livestock for sale‚" reads the nondescript blue sign that marks the boundary of a Free State farm that has attained notoriety over the past several ...
News
2 days ago

'I thought I was coming here to earn money for my child' -Trafficking victim

She sits silently on a chair‚ hands clenched‚ eyes wide. Margaret* looks around her‚ frightened‚ unsure of where she is or whom she can trust.
News
2 days ago

'There will be more arrests': Police crack down on slave trade syndicate

A whistleblower's call for help to his wife in Lesotho has exposed the operations of a sophisticated international slave trade syndicate.
News
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. How South Africans used the web to fight back against Trump's 'shithole' comment World
  2. But what do the children want‚ the Centre for Child Law asks as violence erupts ... South Africa
  3. 'Minister for loneliness' to tackle UK's hidden epidemic World
  4. Sasco‚ Nehawu shut down Unisa South Africa
  5. DNA tests delay Siam Lee's funeral South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
Unisa’s Durban campus disrupted by strike
X