WATCH | Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal

Two protesters were shot with rubber bullets outside the Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Wednesday when the police tried to break up a crowd of about 200 people.

TimesLIVE multimedia journalist Boikhutso Ntsoko said it appeared the police wanted to disperse the crowd before the end of the school day to allow parents to pick up their children.

“They started dispersing the crowd with stun grenades and then they started chasing them with rubber bullets.”

A man was hit behind the ear while a woman suffered injuries to both her arms.