South Africa

WATCH | Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal

WARNING: Graphic content - not for sensitive viewers

17 January 2018 - 13:29 By TimesLive

Two protesters were shot with rubber bullets outside the Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Wednesday when the police tried to break up a crowd of about 200 people.

TimesLIVE multimedia journalist Boikhutso Ntsoko said it appeared the police wanted to disperse the crowd before the end of the school day to allow parents to pick up their children.

“They started dispersing the crowd with stun grenades and then they started chasing them with rubber bullets.”

A man was hit behind the ear while a woman suffered injuries to both her arms. 

READ MORE

WATCH | Police fire stun grenades outside Hoërskool Overvaal

Police have fired stun grenades to break up a clash with EFF protesters outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Gauteng.
News
1 hour ago

Clashes break out at Hoërskool Overvaal

Tensions simmered on Wednesday outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Gauteng‚ which has been at the centre of a language row.
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Parent punched in EFF scuffle at Hoërskool Overvaal

A parent was punched in a scuffle involving protesting members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging early ...
News
5 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. How South Africans used the web to fight back against Trump's 'shithole' comment World
  2. But what do the children want‚ the Centre for Child Law asks as violence erupts ... South Africa
  3. 'Minister for loneliness' to tackle UK's hidden epidemic World
  4. Sasco‚ Nehawu shut down Unisa South Africa
  5. DNA tests delay Siam Lee's funeral South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
Unisa’s Durban campus disrupted by strike
X