Ertugral says his familiarity with City players will be a bonus in Cape derby

18 January 2018 - 16:47 By Nick Said
Ajax Cape Town head coach Muhsin Ertugral (R) and assistant coach Calvin Marlin (L) during the Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Cape Town Stadium on January 09, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

Muhsin Ertugral says his familiarity with many of the Cape Town City players will be a bonus as he prepares his Ajax Cape Town side for what is likely to be a feisty Mother City Derby at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ertugral worked with the likes of Thabo Nodada‚ Mpho Matsi‚ Robyn Johannes and Sibusiso Masina at Mpumalanga Black Aces‚ before the club was sold to John Comitis in 2016 and relocated to Cape Town‚ with 14 players making the journey south.

“Having worked with most of the City players at Black Aces‚ they have a lot of quality‚” Ertugral said.

“This for us is more than a Derby‚ we need the three points. It is a must-win.”

Ajax have played progressively better in the three games Ertugral has been in charge‚ a pair of 2-1 losses to Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and last time out a 3-1 success over Platinum Stars.

“You are only as good as your last game‚ so we need to put the win over Dikwena behind us‚” the coach said.

“I want to improve on every occasion and there is an on-going process to get better.

"Not only do we want to win games‚ but we want to improve with every game we play.”

Ertugral also hailed the character of his players‚ which they will need in abundance on Saturday‚ after they came from behind against Stars‚ dominating the game in the final 20 minutes.

“It was a big boost for us to come from a goal down and win the way we did.

"We need to be more patient.

"I think the way the boys have responded to my criticism has been really good. We look more effective going forward.”

Ertugral is also expecting a lively time in the dug-out alongside City coach Benni McCarthy.

“Benni is a South African legend and has great characters in his team.

"He knows what it means to win games.

"Let’s see‚ I expect a great game of football‚ great game for the fans.”

City have won all three matches played between the two sides since the start of last season without conceding a goal.

Victory could see them close the gap on league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to just a single point‚ while Ajax could climb four points clear of the relegation zone with a win.

